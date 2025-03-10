The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,171,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $103,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAC opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

