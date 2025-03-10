The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMR stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $599.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The RMR Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

