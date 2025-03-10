Truist Financial Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $80.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Get GMS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $74.17 on Friday. GMS has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in GMS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in GMS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.