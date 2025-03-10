UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

UFPI opened at $109.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

