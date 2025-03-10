Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $104,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.17.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.9 %

UHS stock opened at $172.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.68 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

