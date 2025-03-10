US Bancorp DE Buys 321 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,314 shares of company stock worth $12,981,833 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $187.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.05 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.47.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

