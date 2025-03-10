US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Braze were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Braze by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,356.80. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $163,776.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,627.40. This represents a 5.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,840. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.17. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

