US Bancorp DE Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 851,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,782,850.68. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,744,386.82. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,586 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of S opened at $19.84 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

