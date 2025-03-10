US Bancorp DE Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $169.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.24 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

