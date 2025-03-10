US Bancorp DE Has $885,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

