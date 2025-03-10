US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

