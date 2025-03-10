US Bancorp DE Purchases 102 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $184.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

