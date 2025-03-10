US Bancorp DE Purchases 393 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,187,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

