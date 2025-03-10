US Bancorp DE Sells 14,054 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Bilibili Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

