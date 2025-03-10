US Bancorp DE Sells 1,617 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.10 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

