US Bancorp DE Sells 2,922 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

