US Bancorp DE Sells 310 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

