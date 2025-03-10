US Bancorp DE Sells 687 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 238,131 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 170,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

WF opened at $33.26 on Monday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

