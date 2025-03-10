US Bancorp DE Takes $996,000 Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UYLD stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

