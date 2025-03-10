US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 170.22%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

