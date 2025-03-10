Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Valaris by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $37.38 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.