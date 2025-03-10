Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

