VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,932,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,504,000. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 537.2% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 402,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 321,649 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

