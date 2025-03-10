Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,218,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Bonfire Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,421,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $338.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

