Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOE opened at $162.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.