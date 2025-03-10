Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 995,274 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 839,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

VRNS stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

