Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 896 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.60. The company has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

