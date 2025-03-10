Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

