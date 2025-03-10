Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,468,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $29,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visteon by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 147,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $10,170,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.