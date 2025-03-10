VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 196,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
VR Resources Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
