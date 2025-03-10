Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WEN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Wendy’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 78.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 94,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

