Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.4 %

WEN stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.