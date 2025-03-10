Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wendy’s has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

