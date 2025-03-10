Wendy’s’ (WEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Wendy’s by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 94,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

