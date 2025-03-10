What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for WBD Q1 Earnings?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $362,210,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

