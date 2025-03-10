What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for WBD Q1 Earnings?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.
Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $362,210,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.