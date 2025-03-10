What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TENX FY2024 Earnings?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

