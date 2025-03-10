What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TENX FY2024 Earnings?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %
Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
