What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Sabre Q1 Earnings?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sabre in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million.

SABR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,018,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $36,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 145,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $20,509,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.