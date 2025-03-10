What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Teleflex Q1 Earnings?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2025 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $140.24 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

