What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for WST Q1 Earnings?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WST opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $197.01 and a 1-year high of $400.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

