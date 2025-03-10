Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.71) to GBX 3,900 ($50.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($35.07).

Whitbread Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Whitbread

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,513.59 ($32.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,456 ($31.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,357 ($43.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,788.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,929.91. The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Kal Atwal bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,621 ($33.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.30 ($38,285.03). 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

