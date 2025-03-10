Willdan Group’s (WLDN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

