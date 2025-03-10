William Blair Lowers Earnings Estimates for Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latham Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $7.33 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,113.86. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

