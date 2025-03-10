Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 7,913 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

