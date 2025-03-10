Wolfe Research Downgrades South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

SOBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get South Bow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOBO

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $24.01 on Friday. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.