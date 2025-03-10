Workhorse Group (WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.35 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Workhorse Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

