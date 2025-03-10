Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for ProPetro Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $753.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

