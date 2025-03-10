Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $208.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

