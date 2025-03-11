11,069 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FINV stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.47.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

