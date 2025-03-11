12,308 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Playtika by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Playtika by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 150,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 14.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 3.5 %

PLTK opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.