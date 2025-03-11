13,140 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Steelcase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.58 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

